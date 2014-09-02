Advocates call for tougher laws in wake of domestic murder-suicide

Records show the victim of a day care shooting had an active restraining order against her husband, before police say he shot and killed her outside University of Little Scholars Learning Center Tuesday morning.

Records show victim Tasha Thomas had an active restraining order against her husband before he gunned her down outside University of Little Scholars Daycare Tuesday morning. This year, Charles Thomas

Trained experts with National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

A Memphis mother of two was shot and killed by her estranged husband outside a Whitehaven day care center Tuesday morning.

Tasha, a mother of two, said to be in her early 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene. (Photo Source: Facebook)

(WMC) - People in the justice system are looking for solutions following the tragic murder-suicide of a Whitehaven couple in a day care parking lot Tuesday.

Some are calling for tougher laws against domestic violence perpetrators, after Charles Thomas shot his wife Tasha before turning the gun on himself. The couple is survived by their two children.

Before the shooting, Tasha filed a restraining order against Charles. Her family says that she feared for her life and that they were doing their best to help her get out of the relationship.

Records show that Thomas began showing up at different locations where he knew his wife would be, including her church.

Vernetta Eddleman of Shelby County's Family Safety Center says some communities have special measures to stop offenders in their tracks.

"Maybe they need a GPS system. In some places, they have the offender wear a GPS monitor," she said.

Crime Victim Services wants to remind that officers no longer need to see an incident with their own eyes to arrest a domestic violence perpetrator.

"They can do an arrest based on probable cause and they don't have to see the incident," Shelby County Administrator of Crime Victim Services Anna Whalley said.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich is sorting through the case, but she is putting the couple's two daughters first.

"Now, our focus has to turn to the children she left behind and the children at the day care center that may have seen or know far more than they should know," she said.

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of loved ones after gunshots were fired from the parking lot of University of Little Scholars Learning Center. Click here to read full details from the crime scene.

