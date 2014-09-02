Thieves rob pawn shop, escape with guns

The surveillance video shows one of the men using a screwdriver to open the glass case, breaking the glass when he pulled the gun from the case. (Photo Source: surveillance video)

(WMC) - Thieves were caught on surveillance video Tuesday afternoon stealing a gun from Flash Pawn on Watkins Street in Memphis.

According to the shop's owner, Jim Dorman, two young guys were standing near the gun cases when workers heard glass break and saw the men run out.

"As all young men do, they've made a mistake," said Dorman.

The surveillance video shows one of the men using a screwdriver to open the case, breaking the glass when he pulled the gun from the case.

The men got away with a 9mm handgun, but dropped the gun's magazine on the way out. After watching the surveillance video, Dorman says he finally figured out just how crooks have been getting their hands on his merchandise.

"This is no way to treat people. You don't just come in and rob them, you come in and respect them and they respect you back," noted Dorman.

Dorman gave the surveillance video to police, and says he hopes the pair is caught.

