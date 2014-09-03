Angel Tree phone bank opens for Memphis families

(WMC) - The phones will soon begin ringing off the hook for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Through the Mid-South's generosity, hundreds of Memphis families in need will be blessed for the holidays.

The Angel Tree phone bank opens up at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 3, for Memphis families to sign up for the program.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Phone bank is back on track after being overwhelmed with calls during Wednesday's kickoff.

The group answered 8,000 calls for help with Christmas presents. It knocked their phone system offline, but the phone lines are working again.

Soon, Memphians will start seeing opportunities around town to donate toys and clothing to the people who signed up. Those donations will end up under Christmas trees across the city, brightening the holidays for more than 5,000 Memphis children.

If you anticipate you will need help during the holidays, you now have three days to sign up. Call 901-543-5136 to sign up.

The Angel Tree phone bank will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To qualify, your children should be 12 years old or younger and have social security numbers. There are also income requirements.

