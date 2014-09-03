Girl Scout cookie giveaway inspires good deeds

(WMC) - "Do a good turn daily" became the motto for the Mid-South on Wednesday.

Girl Scouts Heart of the South handed out free boxes of Girl Scout cookies to strangers at random locations from Memphis to Mississippi.





Everyone who received cookies got a box labeled with a special "do a good turn daily" sticker, encouraging people to keep a box for themselves and pass the other along to brighten someone's day.





"We wanted to just come out and give cookies with one requirement, one to eat, one to treat," said Linda Safford, who is a leader with Girl Scouts Heart of the South.



People who got the free cookies said the message was well received.



"It means paying it forward, it means being considerate, it means building up the community," Jasmine Stansberry said.



"I really like that they are getting people to do good deeds around the city and it's a nice way to start the day off," agreed Sara Smith, who also paid it forward.



Girl Scouts Heart of the South put the word out using social media and a hashtag #GoodTurn. The free cookies didn't last long. Within an hour, they were gone at the Midtown Memphis location on Union Avenue.





And if only for a day, samoas and shortbread turned a lot of people into good Samaritans.



"We saw people making friends out here, telling us about why they were getting the cookies, where they were going to take them today, and I feel really good about what we did today," said Safford.



The mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who in turn, make the world a better place.





Girl Scouts Heart of the South includes 59 counties in East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. To learn more, visit them online at http://www.girlscoutshs.org





Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.