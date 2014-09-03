One person injured in shooting at Motel 6

(WMC) - Memphis police were called to a shooting at the Motel 9 in the 200 block of South Pauline Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say shots were fired in the parking lot and one man was hit. He is expected to be OK.

As of Wednesday morning, no one was in custody.

If you know something that might help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274) or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

