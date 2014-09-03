Apartment fire intentionally set, say investigators

(WMC) - Memphis Fire Department was called to a fire at the Bent Tree Apartments in the 3400 block of West Briarpark Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The apartments are located just west of Memphis International Airport, near Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard.

Fire officials say the fire was intentionally set in a bedroom.

The fire damaged eight units. A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition with smoke inhalation.

One adult and two children are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.