Beehive removed from bell tower to help abuse victims

Their moving in created quite a buzz among the congregation and now, the community. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Over the last few months, a hive of bees grew inside the bell tower. Their moving in created quite a buzz among the congregation and now, the community. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Unwanted guests made themselves at home at Calvary Episcopal Church in Downtown Memphis. Their moving created quite a buzz among the congregation and now, the community.

The sign by the main entrance at the church reads, "We welcome you." But on Wednesday afternoon, crews were working to kick the guests out.

Over the last few months, a hive of bees grew inside the bell tower. It carried a buzzing tune that has become too much to handle.

The church hired APEX Wildlife Control to remove the bees. Instead of killing them, the company will relocate them to a garden in Memphis. A social enterprise the church created a few months ago, the garden is providing jobs for women who have fallen victim to abuse, addiction, and sex trafficking.

This project gives them an opportunity to make money and support family for their own lives, and it is in ways that don't involve the abusive relationship that they might have with certain people.

Church leaders say they wanted to imitate the life of bees, by working together to help produce for the community.