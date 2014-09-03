Woman who saw mom die from domestic violence reflects on Tuesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman who saw mom die from domestic violence reflects on Tuesday's tragedy

Tasha, a mother of two, said to be in her early 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene. (Photo Source: Facebook) Tasha, a mother of two, said to be in her early 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene. (Photo Source: Facebook)
Charles Thomas (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office) Charles Thomas (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
At 11 years old, Sharon Martin saw her mother die at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, who then killed himself. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) At 11 years old, Sharon Martin saw her mother die at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, who then killed himself. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The murder-suicide of Tasha and Charles Thomas was especially devastating for one Memphis woman to learn about on Tuesday.

At 11 years old, Sharon Martin saw her mother die at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, who then killed himself.

Martin says, after years of abuse, her mother's boyfriend stabbed her mom a dozen times in their home. That happened in February 1975 after her mom and her mother's boyfriend had their usual Friday night fight.

"All of a sudden, it stopped. So I went to the living room. I saw my mom lying there. She was saying, 'Help me, help me,'" she said.

Martin says she and her five brothers and sisters, ages three through 11 years old, made it out safe. It has been hard for Martin to grow up without her mother.

"I can't call my mother when I have a good time. Something good in my life, I can't call my mother," Martin said. "I was angry with her because she didn't kick him out."

Martin was compelled to drive to Ridgewood Park Road to pray at the scene Tuesday. Doing so took her back to the fateful day.

"I just couldn't breathe, it's like something is sitting on my chest," she said. "I feel as if I am right back where I was when I was 11-years-old."

She says the two young girls left behind by Tuesday's tragedy need the community's help. She hopes sharing her story will encourage other victims of violence to speak out.

"Let's make avenues and try to get more people to speak up to say it happened to me, too. You don't have to be ashamed," Martin said.

If you need help, call the Family Safety Center at 901-222-4400. You can call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Read more about resources here, but please be mindful that your computer usage can be tracked, so please be smart and be safe.

