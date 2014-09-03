Neighbor saves homeowner from explosion, fire

A man was treated by paramedics Wednesday after an explosion and subsequent fire at his house in the 600 block of East Gage Avenue. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A man was treated by paramedics Wednesday after an explosion and subsequent fire at his house in the 600 block of East Gage Avenue.

The force of the explosion blew the house off of its foundation, but the wild scene had a relatively happy ending because of a selfless act of bravery.

Homeowner Otis Hill, 75, suffered second and third degree burns, but he's alert and alive because his neighbor, Leroy Williams, ran into the house to save him.

"He's my friend," Williams said. "When I found him, he had already been burnt, and he was still trying to put out the fire, but the flames were too big for him, so I pushed him out the back door, and I came out through the front to go get my pipe wrench so I could turn the gas off."

Williams was burned on his forearm, but he says he's not worried about himself, just his friend.

"We pretty close. I have all kind of respect for older people so I had to see about him," Williams said.

Firefighters say the fire was started by an accidental gas leak in the kitchen.