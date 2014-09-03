7-year-old hit while getting on bus

(WMC) - A 7-year-old was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car while trying to catch the school bus Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the driver ran a stop sign at Danny Thomas and Mississippi boulevards. After the accident, he or she kept driving in a black Toyota.

The suspected driver of the Toyota was taken into custody about eight miles away on Graceland Drive.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

