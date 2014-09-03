Domestic violence victims looking for help 'need a plan'

Records show the victim of a day care shooting had an active restraining order against her husband, before police say he shot and killed her outside University of Little Scholars Learning Center Tuesday morning.

Records show victim Tasha Thomas had an active restraining order against her husband before he gunned her down outside University of Little Scholars Daycare Tuesday morning.

Trained experts with National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

A Memphis mother of two was shot and killed by her estranged husband outside a Whitehaven day care center Tuesday morning.

This happened in the 900 block of East Raines Road, near Elvis Presley Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Tasha, a mother of two, said to be in her early 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene. (Photo Source: Facebook)

(WMC) - Tasha Thomas' family said it took her years to get up the courage to file for divorce and a restraining order against her husband, who shot and killed her Tuesday.

Director of Client Services Vernetta Eddleman wants any victim of domestic violence to know about the Family Safety Center.

"If you do leave, you need a plan," she said.

The center's counselors are the first point of contact for domestic violence victims in Memphis and Shelby County.

"Leaving is important, but you'd have to have the resources to leave," Eddleman said.

Employees at the center can look at your situation and recommend the next steps.

"We don't tell you what to do, but we can do a danger assessment with you," Eddleman said.

The resources are all in one place for emergency and long-term help. They can refer you to a shelter or just for counseling. If you want to go beyond just talking about it, you can get help with filing an order of protection.

They'll help you get assigned to a court advocate and even navigate how you can change your name, if necessary.

If you need help, call the Family Safety Center at 901-222-4400. Also you can call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Read more about resources here, but please be mindful that your computer usage can be tracked.

