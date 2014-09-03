Family remembers mother killed in day care shooting

Records show the victim of a day care shooting had an active restraining order against her husband, before police say he shot and killed her outside University of Little Scholars Learning Center Tuesday morning.

Records show victim Tasha Thomas had an active restraining order against her husband before he gunned her down outside University of Little Scholars Daycare Tuesday morning. This year, Charles Thomas

A Memphis mother of two was shot and killed by her estranged husband outside a Whitehaven day care center Tuesday morning.

(WMC) – Memphis police are the scene of a shooting where a woman was possibly shot in the head. This happened in the 900 block of East Raines Road, near Elvis Presley Boulevard on Tuesday morning. This

Her father, Yancy Freeman, did not want to talk about his daughter's husband, but when it comes to his daughter he had plenty to say. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

WMC Action News 5 received permission to use this picture of Tasha and her children. (Photo Source: Family)

(WMC) - A Memphis family is remembering Tasha Thomas after her husband shot and killed her at her day care job Tuesday.

Her father, Yancy Freeman, did not want to talk about his daughter's husband, but when it comes to his daughter he had plenty to say.

"She was a Christian. She was a very loving person," he said. "I mean she would go through the ringer or give her last for anybody."

Freeman said his daughter was working at the day care in the hopes of pursuing her goal of becoming a teacher. He says her tragic death is devastating.

"Did she ever seem to fear for her safety? Yes, yes. She never would say anything, but I could see it in her because that's my child. I could see it in her," he said.

Freeman said that after Tasha and her husband's marital problems escalated, he started taking her to work and dropping off her two daughters at school.

Looking back, Freeman said Tasha was making plans to get a divorce and find a new place to live. But the shooting changed all that.

Freeman says the family is leaning on God for help.

"God is holding me up. That's who's holding me up, keeping me up because without Him, I fall down," he said.

Freeman told his 9-year-old grandaughter about her mom's tragic death.

"We had a talk, and my granddaughter asked me, she said grandaddy, 'Do people come down from heaven?' I said, 'Sometimes they do.' She said, 'Is heaven a better place?' I said, 'Yes, it is.' And she said, 'OK,' and she hugged me," Freeman said.

Freeman said the 5-year old is more quiet and doing a lot of listening.

"So, we say we have to be strong especially for the girls. So everything seems like it's kinda working itself out as it goes along. Like I say, we've got to put it in God's hands," he said.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

