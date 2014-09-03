Woman accused of stealing credit cards, pistol from YMCA lockers

(WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a woman suspected in a bold burglary that happened almost right under the noses of staff at the YMCA in Cordova.

YMCA members are shocked. Police say the woman -- caught on a security camera -- is suspected of cutting locks off two lockers in the ladies locker room. She reportedly took credit cards and a pistol.

The fact that there was a pistol in a locker also shocked YMCA members.

The suspect showed the YMCA staff a bogus Georgia Driver's license and membership card to get inside.

Employees say she didn't drive her car up to the building, instead she walked down the road into the YMCA.

The woman used the two stolen credit cards at a Target store; she bought more than $4,000 worth of iPads.

The Cordova YMCA has a lot of security cameras outside and inside; it is not clear whether the woman new that.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Police are hoping someone knows the suspect or at least has information that leads to her arrest. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

