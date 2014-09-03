Memphis named most 'underrated' sports town

(WMC) - Memphis sometimes gets a bad rap when it comes to national lists for this or that.

But, not for this one.



USA TODAY rates the Bluff City as the most underrated sports city in America.

The news outlet says Memphis is a phenomenal sports town, both in its support of the Tigers, and the Grizzlies.

The list says, "FedExForum, also known as 'The Grindhouse,' is one of the few NBA arenas with a distinct personality."

Couple that with newfound enthusiasm for a Tiger football team that actually gets a vote in the Coaches Poll, and the Memphis Redbirds back in the Post Season, and folks here in Memphis have plenty to cheer about.

Baton Rouge finished second in the USA TODAY list, San Antonio third. Louisville comes in 10th.

