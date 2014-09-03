Traffic ticket fines could increase by $5 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Traffic ticket fines could increase by $5

Councilwoman Wanda Halbert said her primary concern right now is the lack of detailed information.
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Months after the cost of unpaid parking tickets went up in Memphis, some want to raise the cost of traffic tickets as well.

Memphis Police Department is among those pushing the plan but the extra money isn't for pensions. It would pay for in-vehicle printers for squad cars.

A visit to the city court clerk's office Wednesday revealed Phillip Arrington's current debt for two moving violations, and talk of a suspended license.   

An extra $5 doesn't seem like a lot, but it's an extra $5 Arrington would rather not pay.    

"I'm really totally against it," said Arrington.

The additional $5 is a fee the Memphis Police Department and others want added to certain traffic tickets.

"If a person is assessed a fine on a moving violation, then an additional $5 will be added to that ticket," said Chief City Prosecutor, Teresa Jones.

Jones helped present the plan to the Memphis City Council. If approved, the proceeds would pay for special police squad car printers, making hand-written tickets obsolete and cutting down on court date confusion in addition to automatically cross-checking driver and vehicle information with a national database.

"It definitely would be a more efficient system," added Jones. 

If the plan is approved, The fine for an improper U-turn would jump to $52.75, and running a stop sign would cost you $62.75. Average speeding tickets could go from $72.75 to $77.75, depending on the speed.

Arrington plans to avoid tickets in order to escape any extra fee.

Councilwoman Wanda Halbert said her primary concern right now is the lack of detailed information. The council will hear more in two weeks.

