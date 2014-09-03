Tire pileup causes eyesore for neighbors

City crews are scheduled to come pick up this pile of tires soon, but it may be a futile effort, because the old tires just seem to migrate around the neighborhood. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - One Memphis street just looks like a dump lately.

Someone is throwing tires on Kent Street, leaving neighbors with an eyesore near their homes.

On the door, on the wall, there are repeated notices from code enforcement. But neighbor Michael Allen says the vacancy is not his main concern at the moment.

"The last couple years nobody staying in that house," Allen said. "I be seeing tires coming probably mostly every day, and then they start piling up so high so, like, can't take it no more."

Allen says he took a photo using his cell phone and emailed to city hall in June. City crews came and moved the tires to the curb the first week of September, where they sit waiting for collection.

At 2898 Spottswood and 2892 Carnes, city crews have removed hundreds of tires within the past several months from broth addresses, and both are just a minute's drive from the pile.

It's a tired problem that in the past had lawmakers considering stiffer laws for tire dumpers. City council and county commission members are enacting tire redemption programs, but that's only temporary. This problem is permanent; it just keeps jumping from one vacant house to another.

"I'm afraid one of these days them kids gonna play around these tires are going to get hurt around it," Allen said. "Mosquitoes and snakes. They could get bitten and they can get rash up and everything."

