Meet soap opera star Antonio Sabato Jr

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 will be launching several new shows in our daytime lineup next week including a show called "Fix It & Finish It."

The show's host is former soap opera star Antonio Sabato Jr.

WMC Action News 5 is giving you the chance to meet Antonio Sabato Jr. in person Thursday.

He will meet and greet fans at Stash Furniture at 1195 Ridgeway Road in Memphis from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

He can tell you about his new show and his soap opera days.

"Fix It & Finish It" will air Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. starting Monday, September 8.

