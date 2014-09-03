Smartphone app could save domestic violence victims' lives

Trained experts with National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

A Memphis mother of two was shot and killed by her estranged husband outside a Whitehaven day care center Tuesday morning.

(WMC) – Memphis police are the scene of a shooting where a woman was possibly shot in the head. This happened in the 900 block of East Raines Road, near Elvis Presley Boulevard on Tuesday morning. This

The Aspire News app looks like any other news aggregator: Displaying headlines, even providing news stories. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Conversation continues in the Mid-South about domestic violence following the tragic murder-suicide in which Charles Thomas shot and killed his wife Tasha.

Domestic violence awareness advocates encourage women experiencing abuse to seek help, but some simple tools can also be a potentially lifesaving alert system.

The Aspire News app looks like any other news aggregator: Displaying headlines, even providing news stories. But there is a way to activate this app to notify someone you're in need of help.

All you have to do is tap the top of the app three times, the phone will start recording the sound around you, and send that to your trusted contracts. The trusted contacts will receive a text message with your location, a message, and a recording of the incident.

It's just one way to ensure your safety.

"You can't predict what someone else will do," Family Safety Center Director of Client Services Vernetta Eddleman said.

That is one of the hardest parts about domestic violence: Once the victim gets away, they aren't always guaranteed safety and need to have a plan in place just in case. This is especially true if the abuser is already following you around or stalking you on social media.

"They may not be, per se right in front of the person, but they may be stalking them through Facebook and through Twitter. Saying, 'I know where you are and I see where you are,'" Eddleman said.

The Aspire app uses GPS location technology to help victims in an emergency.

So how do you access it? In the corner there is a "Help" tab. Clicking on that allows you to set up your contacts, use your location to find shelters, and other resources.

If for any reason you need to get out of the help section, all you have to do is press the x in the corner, and the app will reset.

Experts say this should not replace 911 but can be a good resource for anyone who is worried for their safety.

The bottom line is once you get to a safe place call a help hotline like the Family Safety Center at 901-222-4400.

Also you can call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Read more about resources here, but please be mindful that your computer usage can be tracked.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.