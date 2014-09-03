Woman jumps off of Peabody Hotel, lands on horse-drawn carriage

Wednesday evening, Memphis police confirmed a woman jumped off Peabody Hotel, on the Union Avenue side of the building. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Police shut down traffic Wednesday night after a woman jumped from Peabody Hotel and landed on a horse-drawn carriage.

WMC Action News 5 usually does not cover suicides, but this incident shut down a section on Union Avenue for about an hour.

"Just a couple feet away from me ... It was very close," said carriage driver Danielle Risher.

The woman fell right between Risher's horse and her carriage.

"At first I thought maybe it was a box or someone threw something off the rooftop. I had no idea right away that it was a person," she said. "It actually sounded like a car crash I saw her, maybe about four feet before she actually hit."

Risher, who has been driving carriages for seven years, had to do some quick thinking.

"My first instinct was to make sure the horse did not trample her or hurt her any worse," she said.

Tour company owner Chrissy Daniels is grateful the damage was limited to the carriage rather than her driver and horse.

"I'm very sorry for the girl and her family," Daniels said. "The impact broke the shafts, which are made out of wood, broke them almost instantly."

Risher is shaken up and says she will seek therapy and take a little time off. She's thankful she and her 20 year old treasured companion survived a dangerous day.



This isn't the first time someone has jumped from The Peabody's rooftop.

A hotel spokesperson says they will not comment on their security procedures, but the woman who jumped was not a guest.

According to the CDC's most recent data, more than 39,000 people committed suicide in 2011. That's about one in every 13 minutes in this country.

If you or someone you know is in crisis call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-TALK (8255).

