No more charges on Beale Street for 2014

(WMC) - No more cover charges will be collected on Beale Street, at least for the rest of this year.

Beale Street leaders were at the Shelby County Commission meeting Wednesday defending the $10 charge, but they have no plans to use it again in 2014.

Leaders implemented the charge as a last resort to overcrowding this summer, but they say crime dropped by 50 percent during the time period.

"I don't think that anyone wants this to be a permanent solution to how we you deal with overcrowding on Beale Street. I think it was a more less a temporary Band-Aid," Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau president Kevin Kane said.

Additionally, downtown leaders say two times the charge was put into place, there were no incidents.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

