Domestic violence victim speaks out, calls for change

(WMC) - A Mid-South woman says her battle with domestic violence shares a striking resemblance to that of Tasha Thomas, and now she is crying out for help.

The woman, whose name has been changed to Sandra, says after hearing the details of Tuesday's murder-suicide she realized her situation is similar.





On Tuesday, Charles Thomas shot his wife Tasha Thomas before turning the gun on himself.





"I just cry because I know how she felt when she got killed. Just like I do," says Sandra.





Sandra says since her relationship turned violent, she has gone through the proper steps like filing a police report and appearing in court. However, she does not feel safer.





Thomas took some of these same steps.





"They don't do anything, it's just a sheet of paper. What are we supposed to do, chalk it at him?" said Sandra.





Sandra says it would help if she could be notified each time her ex bonds out of jail, or was monitored for long periods of time through a GPS device.





According to state law, a GPS monitoring device can be mandated for domestic violence offenders as a part of their bond.





For now, Sandra says she is only left with prayer and the hope that her situation does not end up like the tragic end of the Thomas.





