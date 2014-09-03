Man steals car from disabled vet

According to the Lanes, Shegog dressed as if he worked at the VA Medical Center, but he did not. (Photo Source: SCSO)

(WMC) - Prosecutors say 55-year-old Walter Shegog is a smooth operator who took a 65-year-old disabled veteran for a ride.

Glen Lane and his wife wanted to sell their Mustang, and so they put an ad in the paper.

"Received a call from a gentleman registered on call ID; he was calling from the VA [Medical Center]," Justine said.

Justine Lane thought it must be fate she and her husband were headed to the VA that very day for her husband's doctor's appointment.

They got a call from Shegog who said his name was Corey Maclin. The couple didn't recognize the name. Maclin worked as a sports reporter for WMC but may have been best known for his wrestling commentary.

According to the Lanes, Shegog dressed as if he worked at the VA Medical Center, but he did not.

The Lanes say he seemed legit and nothing was suspicious. Glen went inside to register for his appointment while his wife and granddaughter showed off the Mustang.

Shegog wanted to look under the hood, so Justine Lane opened it. Shegog put the hood down and sat in the driver's seat with the key in it and the car running.

"He looks out the window and says, 'I'll be back,' and he drove out of the parking lot,' Justine said.

And the car was gone.

Shegog was caught a couple of days later and recently convicted. He is a career criminal with 21 prior convictions and faces up to 12 years behind bars.

Here are some tips that might have helped the Lanes:

Ask for a Driver's License from the potential buyer or take a picture of it and send it to a friend.

Ask the buyer to meet you at a police precinct or a place with cameras

Always trust your gut

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.