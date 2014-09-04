City leaders to hold youth violence prevention forum

(WMC) - Preventing youth violence will be a top priority when Memphis city leaders come face to face with community organizations on Thursday.

Memphis Mayor A C Wharton will be at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Poplar Avenue hosting a forum calling for the entire community to come together in one room for one mission, to help prevent violence involving Memphis youth.

Wharton says the goal of Thursday's youth violence prevention forum is to discuss what's being done, where the gaps are, how we can save our youth, and protect the future of Memphis.

The forum will focus on things like employment opportunities and job readiness.

It will also look at literacy and education, after-school and athletic activities, as well as parenting and mentoring.

The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. and will run until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 4 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library.

This is not a public forum, but if you're part of a public, private, or non-profit organization that can contribute to a solution you're invited.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.