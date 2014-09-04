More heat and humidity, Directv updates, Beale Street Cover, Flu Season changes, Jimi Jamison details

Good morning and welcome to WMC Action News 5 on a Friday eve! It's going to be sunny today and another hot day with highs in the low 90s. Details on the day and a peak to the weekend on WMC Action News 5 every 10 mins this morning.



Preventing youth violence will be a top priority when Memphis city leaders come face to face with the community today. We're live with a preview of this fight against crime on WMC this morning.



President Obama is in Great Britain this morning for the NATO summit... where he's hoping to get support for Ukraine and possible military action in Syria. A report from the region on WMC.



We're learning more about the Recovery of a 74-year old Man--- Fortunate to be alive this morning after a huge house explosion in Memphis rocked an entire neighborhood. We're live with details this on what exactly happened.



No more cover charges on Beale Street, at least for the rest of the year. Downtown leaders say of the two times the 10-dollar charge was put into place...crime in the Entertainment District dropped by 50 percent. Beale Street Merchants say the cover charge was an absolute last resort to solving the overcrowding issues and security this summer.



The Salvation Army Angel Tree Phone bank is back on track this morning after being overwhelmed with calls during yesterday's kickoff..The group answered 8-thousand CALLS for help with Christmas presents.



Flu Season is already here...All new this morning.. recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control...that will change the way some of you get your shots. We are live with details on WMC.



Memphis rock singer, Jimi Jamison will be laid to rest in front of family and close friends tomorrow in Mississippi. A public memorial will be held in the coming weeks in Memphis..



Check out this woman.. she's covered up in a head wrap and big shades.. but cameras caught her at the Cordova YMCA, where she's accused of swiping credit cards and a gun from locked lockers!