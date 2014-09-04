FREEBIE FRIDAY: Kids eat free and Memphis Museum Day

(WMC) - In this Freebie Friday segment, we'll let you know where kids can eat free and deals on affordable museum hopping in Memphis.

Kids eat free

The kids are back in school and Carrabba's Italian Grill wants to give them and their parents a little treat. Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult dinner entrée until September 7.

Both the Poplar Avenue and Collierville locations are participating, but you must have a coupon. Get the coupon here: http://www.carrabbas.com/content/kidseatfree.

Memphis Museum Day

If you've been wanting to check out a few museums in Memphis, like the C. H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa then Saturday, September 13 is your day.

The Fourth Annual Memphis Museum Day includes free or half-price admission to 15 area museums and attractions, like the historic Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis Railroad and Trolley Museum, Mississippi River Museum at Mud Island River Park, and the National Ornamental Metal Museum.

Get more information about the other museums participating in Memphis Museum Day here: https://www.facebook.com/downtownmuseumday.

