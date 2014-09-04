Cat fight escalates, gets mayor's attention

The man who admitted to making the sign would only identify himself as Kevin. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A cat fight took to social media on Tuesday and even got the attention of the mayor.

It all began when a man in a suburban neighborhood in Hernando, Miss. posted a startling sign:

"If you have a cat, keep it in your yard or I will kill it."

The sign maker says he made the sign in the heat of the moment, and now it has him in a hairy situation.

A citizen sent the mayor a Facebook message, and the mayor immediately dispatched animal control to make sure any cats roaming the neighborhood would be corralled, not killed.

Kevin said the cat keeps passing through his yard at 5 a.m., causing his dog to bark and scratch the blinds.

He says he hadn't had his coffee that day and that he had "had it." So he painted the sign.

"Next time, I'll put something a little nicer," Kevin said.

Kevin now says he's getting death threats from cat lovers and asked us to not identify exactly where he lives.

"For a sign like that, I don't know. It's a little much," cat owner and resident Hanah Ward said. "If something happened to my cat, I don't know what I would do," she said.

She says T.J., a rescue cat, is sweet, calm, and likes to roam. The Wards haven't seen T.J. since Wednesday.

Kevin says the sign did its purpose locating the owner.

"It took about 20 minutes and I knew who it was," Kevin said.

Jacob Hisaw with Hernando Animal Control said an officer asked Kevin to take the sign down.

Animal control has a reminder about killing pets.

"It's illegal. It's animal cruelty, and we are watching him and keeping an eye on the general area," Hisaw said.

Cats are allowed to roam free.

There is no evidence Kevin did anything wrong.

