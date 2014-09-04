Rock For Love benefits CHC for eighth year

It's all in an effort to raise money for the Church Health Center. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Similar to a lot of determined musicians in Memphis, James Godwin of James and the Ultrasounds does not have health insurance. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Rock for Love 8 is ready to rock Memphis this weekend with three days of awesome music featuring local talent. It's all in an effort to raise money for the Church Health Center.

The CHC provides affordable health care to thousands of the working poor in the Mid-South. That includes several hard working musicians and this weekend they're giving back.

Similar to a lot of determined musicians in Memphis, James Godwin of James and the Ultrasounds does not have health insurance.

"It's just good to know there's a place in town you can go, and they'll gladly take care of you, and it's affordable too," Godwin said.

At the age of 23, Godwin had cataracts and he sought help from the center.

"They helped me get my eyes fixed a few years ago," Godwin said. "It was a pretty easy process. At the time I couldn't see anything. They straightened me out," he said.

The center identified the problem and connected Godwin with a specialist who performed his eye surgery.

Godwin says without the CHC, he would not have been able to afford the care he needed.

Now, his eyes are good.

"I can see the future. Now, I can see," Godwin said.

But he can't see if that future will hold any health challenges.

"Who knows what's waiting for me down the road, but I'll go to the Church Health Center when it happens," Godwin said.

Meanwhile, James and Ultrasounds will keep making music and supporting the Church Health Center through Rock for Love.

Click here to read more about the event.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.