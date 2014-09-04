Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Booya's, plus scores

(WMC) - I must confess: I've never 'Booyaed' until this week.

I'm sure glad I did.

Booya's Burritos, Burgers & Sports Bar, 954 W. Poplar Ave. in Collierville, Tenn., earned the High Score of the Week with a 97 on its Aug. 25 health inspection.

"They have a great staff, very friendly staff," said Collierville's Lars Swanson. He called Booya's his family's "go-to" restaurant.

"I think they really deliver on their promises," he added.

"We spend a lot of time picking and choosing and getting the best [employees]," said Booya's owner Kim Kupiszewski. She promises customer service first, fresh food second -- in a place that offers something for everyone.

"You can come for lunch after church on Sunday or for a drink at the bar after work on Friday," she said.

Booya's came up with the idea of offering three restaurant staples -- burritos, burgers and tacos -- then reinvented them.

Like fried or grilled jalapenos on gourmet burgers.

Like customer-customized burritos with homemade sauces.

"All our sauces are made fresh, 100 percent, in the back of the kitchen, our recipe," she said.



"You're able to actually go through the line and select exactly what you want on it, instead of just taking mostly what they offer," said Cordova, Tenn., customer Tamara Irving.

Booya's marquee menu item: the grilled Tilapia Tacos. "That cross-over mix of Mexican and Caribbean blend...it really hits home. I like it," Swanson said.

WHAT ANDY LIKES: Tilapia Tacos, Booya Burger, Fajita Chicken Nachos, Specially-Seasoned Steak Fries



SCORES OF THE WEEK (few inspections due to the Labor Day holiday weekend):

Booya's, 954 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 97 on Aug. 25



Arby's, 967 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 97 on Aug. 25



Captain D's, 784 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 95 on Aug. 25



Central BBQ, 4375 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 94 on Aug. 25



Bangkok Alley, 715 W. Brookhaven Cir., White Station Area/East Memphis, 93 on Aug. 26



Brookhaven Pub & Grill, 695 W. Brookhaven Cir., White Station Area/East Memphis, 93 on Aug. 26



Café Grille On The Square, 120 W. Mulberry St., Collierville, TN, 87 on Aug. 25



