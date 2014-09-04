Peabody Hotel celebrates 145 years downtown

Peabody Hotel is famous for age-old traditions like the famous duck walk and its ornate decor. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The South's grand hotel, The Peabody, is marking 145 years in Downtown Memphis.

Despite being almost a century and a half old, Peabody Hotel is always uncovering new chapters in its history.

"We're constantly getting new things it seems like every week, it seems like somebody calls us," Peabody employee Kelly Brock Earnest said.

This year, the 145-pound solid brass cash register was discovered from the hotel's former location at Peabody and Main Street.

"And it would have been probably in one of the restaurants, because it has little stickers for wine and beer and food," Earnest said. "We estimate that it's from the late [1800s] or early 1900s," she said.

There are probably many more other hotel treasures out there. In the 1970s, the original hotel at Monroe Avenue and Main Street was closed and everything inside was sold.

There may be Peabody Hotel treasures tucked away in someone's attic or garage.

To celebrate the anniversary, Memphis City Orchestra will perform from sheet music that was discovered just a few years ago, which was originally performed back in the 1940s by Peabody's big band.

