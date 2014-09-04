Man takes selfies on stolen iPad while breaking into home, police say

Memphis police are looking for a man who was caught on an iPad camera while breaking into a home. (Photo Source: Melody Poe)

(WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man who was caught on an iPad camera while breaking into a home.

Police say the man burglarized the home of Melody Poe while taking many items and also taking selfies on the iPad he stole.

He may have just rewritten the definition for self-incrimination.

"There's no easy way to acquire things. We have to work for them," librarian Melody Poe said.

Her jewelry, clothes, and iPad were stolen during a mid-day break-in at her home.

"I had to use the phone to get some documents for my job," Melody Poe said. "And there were the pictures of the perpetrator on my phone."

Melody had her iCloud turned on, and any photos and videos shot on her stolen iPad streamed straight onto her iPhone, which she still had.

"The young man in the pictures is wearing, actually wearing one of my T-shirts," Poe said.

Neighbor, Ed Gaskin, who lives next door to Melody believes it is only a matter of time before the police catches the criminal.

"Another dumb criminal story," neighbor Ed Gaskin said. "He's put himself in that position. I know the good guys will get this bad guy."

Poe says she can't even pull into her own driveway without wondering if someone's broken into her home again.

"I would be grateful that they wouldn't be able to do that to someone else," Poe said.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

