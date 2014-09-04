2nd amendment tax free holiday to be held in Miss.

(WMC) - Whether you hunt with a bow and arrow, or a gun, your hunting supplies will be cheaper this weekend in Mississippi.

It's the state's first year trying the second amendment tax free weekend.

Eligible items will not have the normal 7 percent sales tax from September 5-7.

Shoppers like Dawn and Greg Eubanks were already out scoping possible purchases Thursday.

"I think every weekend should be tax free on guns and ammo," Greg Eubanks laughed.

Dawn shoots, but not as often as her husband.

"I'm not the hunter, he's the hunter," she said.

Greg Eubanks hunts just about everything as long as it provides food for his family.

"Deer, dove, duck, turkey, quail, any and everything that's edible," he said.

Sportsman's Warehouse Manager David Humphreys thinks the crowds will resemble those seen on Black Friday.

"We really don't know what to expect, but if it's anything like our other states, like South Carolina where we have a store, the response was tremendous," Humphreys said.

Between 60 and 70 guns at Sportsman's Warehouse are on layaway.

People called ahead and paid a down payment to make sure their guns were ready to pick up this weekend when they will avoid the 7 percent sales tax.

WMC Action News 5 found one shotgun that normally sells for $1,650. The firearm is $115 cheaper without the sales tax.

Ammo and other supplies are also included.

Hunters say gear costs add up fast.

With dove season underway , and other game seasons on the horizon, outdoorsmen and women say it's the perfect time to stock up.

"I actually have my own guns that I like to shoot. I like to go out and shoot and plan on getting my permit within the next few weeks," Dawn Eubanks said.

Mississippi is following other states that put on similar tax free weekends.

There's only a 4 percent sales tax in Louisiana, but last year hunters there saved more than $800,000 during the state's three day tax free period, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Louisiana sportsmen saved around $360,000 during the state's first year with the tax free weekend in 2009-2010.

Opponents of the idea argued the state would lose out on the revenue, but lawmakers ultimately passed the bill earlier this year.

It's expected to bring people across state lines to try and cash in on the savings.

For a list of eligible items, click here.

