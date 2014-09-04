A Better Mid-South: Helping domestic violence victims

Records show the victim of a day care shooting had an active restraining order against her husband, before police say he shot and killed her outside University of Little Scholars Learning Center Tuesday morning.

Records show victim Tasha Thomas had an active restraining order against her husband before he gunned her down outside University of Little Scholars Daycare Tuesday morning. This year, Charles Thomas

A Memphis mother of two was shot and killed by her estranged husband outside a Whitehaven day care center Tuesday morning.

(WMC) – Memphis police are the scene of a shooting where a woman was possibly shot in the head. This happened in the 900 block of East Raines Road, near Elvis Presley Boulevard on Tuesday morning. This

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

(WMC) - I, like a lot of you, watched in horror as we saw the news break that Tasha Thomas had been shot and killed by her husband outside the day care center where she worked.

In the hours and days after this horrible murder, we found out Thomas did everything right. She took the steps to try and protect herself from a violent man.

And it didn't work.

It breaks my heart to look at her picture and think about the children she has left behind.

What can we do? I certainly hope this senseless killing does not deter a battered woman from getting help.

There is always hope. There is always a way. I know it may not seem like it when you are the punching bag, but there is.

We have incredible resources here to help you.

Please, I beg you, if you are in a domestic violence situation, get help and get out before it is too late.

I want to hear from you. Share your feelings about what happened to Tasha Thomas by emailing me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or like my Facebook page, A Better Mid South, and post there.

Getting domestic violence survivors the help they need will make this A Better Mid-South.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.