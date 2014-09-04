Vigil held after day care murder-suicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Vigil held after day care murder-suicide

(WMC) - Domestic violence survivors were among those who remembered a Memphis mother Thursday and the estranged husband who shot her before committing suicide.

"We just want to thank you for coming out this evening," said an organizer during the vigil.

A number of Memphis motorcycle clubs joined in unity for the event. Tasha Thomas and estranged husband, Charles, were friends to many of those who showed up.

"Two lives were taken," said one man. "Two, not one, two."

Many said they never expected the couple's domestic issues to escalate so dramatically.

"It's a real shock," said friend Linda King. "But I know first-hand what she was going through, because I was there."

King has scars from two bullet wounds to prove it. She said her ex shot her and left her for dead following a tumultuous break-up.

"Sometimes you feel like you can't leave, but if you have family members you can leave," King said.

But she said that doesn't always mean you're safe.

"I endured broke ribs, broken nose, broken finger," said another woman who goes by "Storm."

She shared a similar story that might have ended just as badly as it did for Tasha Thomas.

"And I just want to make sure young men and women find the courage. I found," Storm said.

"If you have to leave with the clothes on your back, just leave," King said. "Get out and go ... I'm a witness, I'm a victim, and it really works."

The Thomas children are two more victims of this tragedy, and the ones on which these friends said they will now focus.

"Regardless of what went on with the parents," King said. "We are there for them now, and are going to be there," she added.

Friends are in the process of setting up a fund for the Thomas children.

