Police identify man found burned, badly decomposed

(WMC) - The body of a man that was found on July 7 badly burned and decomposed has been identified.

A neighbor was cutting the grass at a vacant lot when he noticed an indecent smell and immediately called officers.

As he continued to trace the stench, he found what appeared to be a severely burned human body, which has been identified as 29-year-old Darryl Bailey.

It has not been determined how long the body had been there before the man found it.

Bailey's death has been ruled a criminal homicide.

Investigators believe someone has knowledge of this murder. They are asking them to come forward with information to help investigator's solve this crime.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

