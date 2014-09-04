Attempted cough medicine purchase turns into armed robbery

(WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff's Office released chilling video from a Family Dollar surveillance camera of a robber pulling out a gun near the end of a transaction.

In the video on YouTube, the man casually walks into the store on Shelby Drive and looks for cough medicine, in which an employee helps him find. When that employee goes to check out him out, the man swipes his card but has some difficulty.

He swipes his card, puts it away, and then tries it again. After keying in information on the pin pad again, the man takes out a silver handgun from his pants and points at the employee.

Moments later the two walk behind the counter; the employee opens the cash register as the man goes through a safe. He left with roughly $750 in cash.

Police say this suspect stands six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He wore a Chicago Bulls hat, a black, crew neck, long sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with information.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.