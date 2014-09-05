Attorney charged with tampering with evidence in son's murder case

(WMC) - Jackson and Medina, Tenn. police arrested Edythe "Didi" Christie at her Medina home after an indictment accusing her of trying to cover up the murder of her son's estranged wife.

Didi Christie, an attorney, is charged with tampering with evidence that connects her son to the murder of Brittany Christie.

Brittany was found dead in a Jackson, Tenn. motel room in December.

Investigators say John Christie gave his wife the tranquilizer and heroin that killed her. An autopsy revealed she died from that combination.

Police arrested John in April. He is charged with second-degree murder. He is locked up on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators say John Christie asked his mother to tamper with the evidence that linked him to the murder. Investigators won't say what that evidence is.

Edythe is in the Madison County Jail.

