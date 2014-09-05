Convoy of Hope returns to the Mid-South

(WMC) - Thousands of pounds of groceries, health and job services, haircuts, even a carnival; it's all free when the Convoy of Hope arrives in Memphis and everyone is welcome.

Many people could use a helping hand and that's why the faith-based organization, Convoy of Hope, will show up at Liberty Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 6, offering $1 million in free food and services.

The Memphis celebration is just one of dozens that the Convoy of Hope will host around the country this year.

Get to Liberty Bowl early because the gates open at 10 a.m. After the gates open, everyone, despite their income or address, will have access to free groceries, haircuts, dental check-ups, family portraits, health and job services, a carnival and more.

As many as 1,000 volunteers will be there to help out.

The event will go on, rain or shine, and will last until supplies run out. Everyone is welcome and no ID is required.

To get more information about the Convoy of Hope, click here: http://www.convoyofhope.org/outreach/midsouth/.

