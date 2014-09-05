Rain on the way, remembering Joan Rivers, Convoy of Hope in Memphis, Tax Free weekend for outdoorsmen, Directv update

Good morning and welcome to a fantastic Friday!! It is already 77 degrees as I write this....we're expecting to see a high of 93. So crank the a/c today...rain is in the forecast this weekend..Tim Van Horn spells it out for us every 10 minutes with Weather on the 5s on WMC Action News 5.



Outdoorsman of the Mid-South gear up for Hunting season--Stores are looking to cash in this weekend. For the first time things like archery equipment, firearms and ammunition are tax free in the state of Mississippi. Governor Phil Bryant signed the "Second Amendment weekend" into law just months ago. We're talking about what that means on WMC Action News 5 in a live report this AM.



Thousands of pounds of groceries, health and job services, haircuts, even a kids carnival.. It's all free when the convoy of hope arrives in Memphis.. and everyone is welcome. We're live with details this morning.



If Apple's anticipated announcement on September ninth has you thinking of selling your old iphone... you may want to time it right. We'll share some tricks of the trade on WMC.



The Lakeland Board of Commissioners is expected to delay a final vote on a proposed property tax increase until mid-October. Previously, the board had set Sept. 23 for a special called meeting to vote on a 65 percent property tax increase. Now the date likely will be Oct. 14.



We are remembering Joan Rivers' life and legacy this morning..the comedian passed away at 81.



It's Friday and that means our segment FREEbie Friday is on at 6am. Today we look at free food and free admission to some of the area museums. Details with Kym Clark at 6am.



I also want to you to see the latest on the negotiation with Directv... For more info click here..



Http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/story/26454737/raycom-medias-offer-to-put-viewers-first-declined-by-directv





Join us this morning from 4:30-7am we're live for you with news weather and traffic.



Andrew Douglas

Anchor

