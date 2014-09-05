Firefighters called to massive early morning house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighters called to massive early morning house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - Firefighters worked to stop a huge house fire from spreading to other homes in the 200 block of Fields Avenue in Memphis early Friday morning.

WMC Action News 5 cameras were there and caught massive flames coming from the home around 2 a.m.

The house is near Arkansas Street and W. Person Avenue.

Fire officials said that no one lives in the home and no firefighters were hurt while putting out the blaze.

Investigators are looking into how it started.

