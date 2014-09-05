Wife of murdered contractor chosen for Fix It & Finish It

WMC Action News 5 was there as a renovation camera crew and landscapers went to work. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Always looking to help others, Beverly Shelley is the widow of a local contractor murdered nearly a year ago. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Always looking to help others, Beverly Shelley is the widow of a local contractor murdered nearly a year ago.

Her husband left an unfinished deck at their home and now she is one of many Mid-South families getting some much needed help thanks to "Fix It & Finish It," a new makeover show that premieres Monday at 11:30 a.m. on WMC Action News 5.

"It truly looks amazing, the landscaping is beautiful, it's just awesome," said Shelley of her new deck design.

Daniel and Anna Beth Studdard were also selected to be a part of the show.

The couple was surprised Friday morning by the show's host, former soap star, Antonio Sabato Jr.

"It's exciting to go anywhere around the country, but Memphis has been quite an amazing town with a lot of good folks," Sabato said.

"I was freaking out and jumping around really excited, and mostly just like 'yes, I'm getting a new backyard,'" Anna Beth said.

WMC Action News 5 was there as a renovation camera crew and landscapers went to work.

"We have a gigantic tree back there, so they are going to be trimming that down," said Anna Beth.

The Studdards said they did not want to get rid of all the vegetation in their backyard but did expect the area to be comfortable and cozy to entertain guests.

"We'll definitely be inviting the neighbors, having all our friends over to have a little party," Daniel said.

The show aims to finish makeovers in a single day.

"No matter what, we have to adjust, improvise, and we get it done," Sabato said.

When the renovations are complete the Studdards plan to stay put in an outdoor space they can be proud of.

"We love Memphis, we love this neighborhood of Colonial Acres, and we just want to be here for years and years, so having an awesome backyard definitely motivates us to stay here," Anna Beth said.

Crews were still hard at work when WMC crews left the Studdards home.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.