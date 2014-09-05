Company recalls 215,000 children's sunglasses

(WMC) - About 215,000 children's sunglasses are being recalled by FGX International. Surface paint on the sunglasses contain excessive levels of lead.

The recall includes 20 styles of Disney, Marvel and Sears/Kmart brand children's sunglasses.

They were sold at CVS, Kmart, Walgreens and other stores for between $7 and $13.

Parents should immediately take away these sunglasses from their children.

The sunglasses can be returned to FGX International for a free replacement or refund.

Find a list of all the style numbers here: https://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2014/FGX-International-Recalls-Childrens-Sunglasses/.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.