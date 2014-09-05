Is the Bass Pro Pyramid project making progress?

WMC Action News 5 toured the inside of the building a few months ago, but our crews haven't been allowed back inside to see the progress. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The long awaited Bass Pro Pyramid project was expected to be complete by December of 2014, but at this point it is unclear where the project stands.

WMC Action News 5 toured the inside of the building a few months ago, but our crews haven't been allowed back inside to see the progress.

There is, however, clear evidence of some progress outside. The main entrance appears to be the beginning of a hunting lodge entrance. Work is being done in the upper-level decks and there are piles of wood and tree bark outside.

The concrete bridge that used to connect The Pyramid to Front Street has been demolished and there are plenty of trucks and workers parked inside the gates.

At this point there are no logos outside, just a sign with all the contributors.

Businesses across the street on North Main are excited for The Pyramid to open. They hope it will give them more foot traffic.

"Everybody talks about it. You go to the bar next door, everybody talks about it," Red Fish Boutique and Art Gallery co-worker Linda Thomas said. "Everyone one downtown has an opinion on the Pyramid."

She says the opinion on her block is positive.

"We like our neighborhood. We like our business from the hotels, but I think it'd be fascinating," Thomas said. "People from all over the world the project will be complete."

But like many, she doesn't know when the project will be complete.

"I'm in the dark like everyone else, but we're kind of used to being in the dark about it now. So everybody is used to it pretty much," Thomas said.

Organizers told WMC last week, they have plans set for December of this year.

