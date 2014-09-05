Burglary victim promises to shoot future trespassers

(WMC) - A sign posted in the yard of a burglary victim is warning future trespassers that he will shoot them not once, not twice... but nine times if he catches them.

The sign reads: "No! Trespassing! Warning to all trespassers, please read what I will do if I catch you. Step 1 - Shoot trespasser 9 times. Step 2 - Repeat Step 1. Step 3 - Call Coroner. Step 4 - Restock ammo. Step 5 - Wait on next trespasser. Try me please, Eddie, hardworking American, no welfare here." Eddie Eidson, who lives in Pope, Tenn., says he made the sign after someone took a $400 chainsaw from his shed. Eidson's street seems to be a target for criminals; his neighbors have also become victims of break ins.



"It's quiet, that's why I like living around here," he said. "I'm not a violent person, but I work too hard for my stuff."



Eidson says he knows all of his neighbors, but he believes the burglar is looking for items to sell for a quick dollar.



He worries Batesville crime is creeping south. If someone's brazen enough to break into his shed -- is his house next?



"I've got three kids to worry about, and my wife," Eidson said.



Eidson says he works hard to buy his belongings. He wants burglars to get a job instead of making it their business to steal from others.



"It's the fact that they took something that didn't belong to them," Eidson said.



For those who think his warning is extreme, he says he stands behind it and he will be waiting for anyone for anyone who doesn't believe him. He says he will follow the law when it comes to protecting his property.



"It's going to come back around to get you, eventually it's going to come back one way or the other, either me, or the good Lord, or somebody else is going to have their way with you," Eidson said.



The district attorney for Panola County said you can't just take the law into your own hands. He said, according to Mississippi law, a shooting is justifiable if a person believes he or she is in imminent bodily harm.





Panola County Sheriff's Department says it hasn't seen an increase in the number of break ins around Pope, but added there are patrols in the area.