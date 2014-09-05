Parents outraged school has no telephone lines

The Shelby County School District board approved a revised closure list Tuesday that spares a handful of schools from the chopping block, but several other schools are still slated to close.

Located in either the Northwest or Southwest regions of Memphis, 13 schools sit on the proposed closure list. The Shelby County School District blames, in part, population shifts for under-enrollment.

The Shelby County Commission approved the funding needed to repair Westhaven Elementary School. Citizens have been fighting for repairs to the mold-infested building for about 20 years.

Shelby County Commission approved the funding needed to repair Westhaven Elementary School. Citizens have been fighting for repairs to the mold-infested building for about 20 years.

Bradley is among those who enrolled children at W.E.B DuBois K-10 charter school. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Although Westhaven Elementary is shut down and boarded up, its parents remain vocal. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Although Westhaven Elementary is shut down and boarded up, its parents remain vocal.

"I wanna make sure that our students from Westhaven are in the right environment. That's the main thing," Westhaven PTO President Bridget Bradley said.

Bradley is among those who enrolled children at W.E.B DuBois K-10 charter school.

"We got, like, almost 100 students here from Westhaven," she said.

She remains worried about campus safety, especially with no telephone lines in the building.

"We need to know that we can get in touch with our children anytime because fights break out, things happen, and things can get out of hand. Our concern is making sure that our children are safe. That's our biggest concern," she said.

"If there's an issue that needs to be addressed or an emergency we need to contact the parents that can be done," Lainer W.E.B DuBois PTO Interim Vice President Calvin McGowan said.

McGowan is with the PTO for the charter school, which just moved onto the campus after Shelby County Schools moved out. They took desks, chairs, library books, and even the phone lines.

"They emptied the building, and we got it about a week or two before school started," McGowan said.

McGowan says the campus is safe and that it's only a matter of time before Westhaven parents feel comfortable.

"Yes, we have challenges. Are we going to get through them? Yes, we are," he said.

Parents from the old Westhaven Elementary met with school administrators Friday morning.

They say they feel slightly more comfortable because of it, but that they'll feel a whole lot better when those new phone lines are installed in what's estimated to be another five to seven days.

