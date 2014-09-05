12-year-old injured after riding Delta Fair's 'Gravitron'

The Delta Fair is going strong on the Labor Day holiday and one family from Atoka hoped to enjoy the day — until they say a clown went too far.

(WMC) - A 12-year-old spent her birthday at the Delta Fair, but her celebration ended up in the in the emergency room after she was injured on a ride.

The Gravitron is a G-force spinning ship that defies gravity. On Thursday Nichole Brower wound up in the emergency room with a huge bump on her head.

"And she was grabbing her head crying, saying that she bumped her head," Mother Allison Brower said.

"Our younger daughter was on there, and she didn't have a problem," father Danny Brower said.

Doctors told Nicole's parents she has a concussion and a fracture in the back of her skull and sent her home.

"I think these rides need to be inspected, make sure people are the right height, that they weigh enough," Allison said.

Ride Inspector Jerry Smithson took WMC Action News 5 on board. He says his investigation shows Nicole failed to keep her feet firmly planted as instructed by the ride operator which lifted her body higher than the ride was designed to take her.

"Unfortunately this young girl put her feet down and turned sideways so she actually came up over the top of the ride, and she hit the top of the ride with her head," Smithson said.

As for past problems with the Gravitron, fair manager Matt Snyder says inspection records are not open to the public, only to Shelby County Code Enforcement officers.

A spokesperson for Shelby County Mayor's Office Public Affairs Office says that the county inspects all the rides when they are assembled. The office says if there is an incident then it's usually turned over to TOSHA or OSHA.

Smithson says this is the first problem they've had with the Gravitron since the Delta Fair came to town.

The Browers also say it took a long time for them to get medical attention. Snyder says if you or your child is injured, tell any employee and they will send someone to you.

