Police: School bus driver involved in crash had no driver's license

(WMC) - A child was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a school bus crashed into another vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of Macon and Isabelle streets.



The bus driver taking kids to class at Treadwell Elementary School rear-ended a car.



The good news? Nobody was seriously hurt. The bad news? Police say the bus driver, Tommy Anderson, was cited for following too closely and for having no state driver's license.

Students and parents around Treadwell Elementary say being behind the wheel of a school bus without a license seems counterintuitive.

"He shouldn't be driving anyway because he's driving with kids at that. And then he doesn't have a license, so anything could happen," student Kyla Manns said.

Shelby County Schools' bus contract belongs to Durham Services. By phone, its spokesperson did not have an answer but said all drivers must pass a background check.

Parents are now wondering if those background checks happen often enough.

"I worked for a company and I was driving a personal car with two individuals and they checked our driving records every six months," said Kasheena, who is a mother.

Durham Service's spokesperson could not say how long Anderson had been driving for the company, but says he has been place on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

