Cleaning products may have caused apartment fire

(WMC) - A combination of combustible cleaning products may have sparked an apartment fire. It happened Friday evening at the Carriage House Apartments in Frayser.

"I was cleaning up and it just blew up on me," tenant Sharandi Jennings said.

Jennings escaped her burning unit along with her 6-year-old daughter and dog, named Miracle.

"I was cleaning up with bleach, and my brother washes cars," said Jennings. "And some of his materials, stuff, it flipped over."

Jennings, who was inconsolable after the fire, said an explosion happened within seconds of the cleaning products mixing.

"It blew up around me," said Jennings. "So, I literally had to run out of it."

Jennings said she lost virtually everything in the fire. Much of it was left a charred mess by the flames.

"Everything I got, only a pair of drawers," said Jennings. "It's sad."

"It appears as if there were possibly some cleaning products that were mixed," MFD Lt. Wayne Cooke said.

Fire investigators suggest you always read warning labels and keep products properly stored.

"Never mix products, if you can prevent that," said Cooke.

Up to three other apartment were damaged by the blaze. But, like Jennings and her family, everyone made it out okay.

"I just thank God my family and everybody else is okay," said one neighbor.

Jennings is praying she'll have the strength to fully recover.

"I don't, I don't know what I'm going to do," Jennings said.

Tenants said the apartment complex offered usage of some vacant units. The fire department has yet to release an official cause of the fire.

