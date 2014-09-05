Police identify man shot, found on side of road

(WMC) - A man is dead after police responded to a report of a man who was shot and then possibly hit by a vehicle Friday night at 1675 Berkshire Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Alejandro Leos. He was found on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gun shots right before 8 p.m.

Neighbor Nichola Goodwin says she and her husband immediately came outside after hearing the rounds of gun fire and saw someone running from the area.

"We try to look try to keep it safe, I have two small children, so he [my husband] got up went outside and looked and said all he had seen was someone running in a white shirt and white hat," she said.

People in the neighborhood say Leos has lived in the neighborhood for quite some time and is known to ride a bike down the street.

There is no one in custody for his death. If you know anything that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

