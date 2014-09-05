Mother robbed while walking 4-year-old son

Jennifer Reed will never forget the day a man ripped her purse off her arm at her apartment complex, Hickory Farm. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Jennifer Reed will never forget the day a man ripped her purse off her arm at her apartment complex, Hickory Farm, as she walked with her 4-year-old son through a breezeway just before noon.

"It was horrifying to be honest. I didn't know what was going on," she said.

Reed started yelling at the man. Her husband, who was nearby, heard her.

"I just heard her scream. I never heard my wife scream like that," Odell Reed said.

He started chasing the man.

"I just took off. I don't know where I got the adrenaline from, but I caught up with the guy," Reed said.

According to Reed, the man jumped in a Mercedes.

Police arrested Jarvis Livingston the next day.

Investigators say Livingston and Jordan Brown are responsible for several robberies and house break-ins in the area.

The whole thing makes Reed angry.

"He didn't care if my son was there. You know what I mean," he said. "It just kind of makes me feel nervous, because I don't know what's really going on in my neighborhood."

The Reeds and other neighbors are now on edge.

