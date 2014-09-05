Safety concerns rise at Delta Fair

Inspection records are not open to the public, but they are available to the Shelby County Code Enforcement officers. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Many parents' number one concern when taking their kids to the fair is safety.

Many parents are taking extra precautions this weekend after a 12-year-old was injured on a ride at the Delta Fair and Music Festival.

"That's the main thing I think about is safety," parent Trevant Carter said . "Some of them just don't look sturdy."

Mother of two, Debbie Mallett, says her 10-year-old is a bit of a dare devil, but on Friday she says the safety belt on one of the rides her daughter was riding didn't work.

"One of them didn't have the safety belt on it, so I kept telling her to hold on to the bar, hold on to the bar," Mallet said.

Rides at the Delta Fair are supplied by Amusements of America, one of the largest traveling amusement park companies in the country.

Delta Fair management says before the fair opens an independent inspector along with Shelby County Code Enforcement checks the rides for safety. The rides are also reportedly inspected each morning, but fair management also says it's important for riders to abide by the guidelines posted on each ride.

"We all have personal responsibility, but we try to take every precaution that we can to help ensure the safety of these people," Delta Fair and Music Festival president Mark Lovell.

Inspection records are not open to the public, but they are available to the Shelby County Code Enforcement officers.

